Image copyright PA Image caption Guy Verhofstadt held talks on Tuesday with UK ministers

The European Parliament has set out the kind of relationship it wants the EU to have with the UK after Brexit.

The draft resolution, leaked to the Politico website, says that continued UK membership of the single market and customs union is the preferred option of MEPs.

The parliament does not have a formal role in the Brexit negotiations but does have a veto on the final deal.

The European Union publishes its own guidelines for future talks later.

The European Parliament document, which may be changed before it is adopted later on Wednesday, says non-EU members - even if very closely aligned to the bloc - cannot expect the same rights and benefits as EU members.

It also warns that the UK's current "red lines" in Brexit talks "would lead to customs checks and verification which would affect global supply chains and manufacturing processes, even if tariff barriers can be avoided".

It says a "deep and comprehensive" trade deal, of the kind envisioned by Theresa May, must entail "a binding interpretation role" for the European Court of Justice.

The European Parliament resolution also warns the UK against "cherry-picking of sectors of the internal market".

BBC Brussels Correspondent Adam Fleming said the draft will look like a rejection of the speech Theresa May delivered on Friday, setting out her vision of post-Brexit trade, but with some "wriggle room" and the possibility of much more if the UK softens some of its red lines.

European Parliament Brexit chief Guy Verhofstadt met UK ministers in Downing Street on Tuesday for talks on the rights of EU citizens in the EU, and vice versa, after Brexit.

The European Parliament is due to vote on the resolution, the fourth it has issued on Brexit, next week.