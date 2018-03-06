Image copyright http://www.onenationgb.uk/

The ousted former leader of the UK Independence Party, Henry Bolton, says he is setting up a new political party.

Mr Bolton, who was voted out last month at a meeting of UKIP members, said his new party would "campaign unceasingly for our full independence from the EU".

He said "there is an urgent need for a new way of doing politics that truly involves communities".

The OneNation party's structures and management "mirror some of the changes that I sought to bring to UKIP".

UKIP members voted to sack Mr Bolton as leader last month at an emergency general meeting after controversy over racist messages sent by his partner.

Gerard Batten has taken over as interim leader, with a UKIP leadership election due within 90 days.

Mr Bolton was elected in September in the wake of UKIP's disastrous performance in last year's general election.

He was the party's fourth leader in 18 months.

He had replaced Paul Nuttall, who quit after the 2017 general election - which saw UKIP's vote share shrink to 1.8% from 12.6% in 2015.

In an explanation of the need for a new party, Mr Bolton said: "There is a need for a truly professional political party that believes in Britain, that preserves our national identity, culture, heritage and confidence and talks our great nation up rather than down; a party dedicated to the full independence of the UK in all areas of law, government and public administration."

He added that UKIP had held that position until the 2016 referendum.