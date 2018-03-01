Image copyright Getty Images

Ken Livingstone's suspension from Labour over anti-Semitism claims has been extended indefinitely pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The former London mayor's suspension had been due to expire on 27 April.

But in his last official act as Labour general secretary, Iain McNicol signed off on an indefinite extension, the Huffington Post UK has revealed.

Mr McNicol employed a rarely-used procedure to impose an "administrative suspension" on Mr Livingstone.

A Labour spokeswoman confirmed: "Ken Livingstone has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party, pending the outcome of an internal party investigation.

"That suspension starts on the date that his membership suspension applied by the National Constitutional Committee ends on 27 April 2018."

Mr Livingstone was suspended in April 2016 over his claim that Adolf Hitler had supported Zionism in the 1930s.

He was suspended for a further year in April last year after a Labour disciplinary panel upheld three charges of breaching party rules.

Some Labour MPs and Jewish groups criticised the decision not to expel Mr Livingstone, but the former Labour MP said he had been "suspended for stating the truth".