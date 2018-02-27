Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson compares Irish border with London boroughs

Boris Johnson has likened the challenge of avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland to the boundaries between different boroughs of London.

The foreign secretary said it was a "very relevant comparison" because money was "invisibly" taken from people travelling between Camden and Westminster when he was London mayor.

London's congestion zone charge does not involve manual checks.

Labour said his comments were "typically facile and tactless".

The future of the Irish border after Brexit has been a key sticking point in talks so far.

The UK plans to leave the EU's customs union but wants to avoid border posts and physical checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Mr Johnson, a former London mayor, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there were "all sorts of things you can do" to achieve this.

"We think that we can have very efficient facilitation systems to make sure that there's no need for a hard border, excessive checks at the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic," he said.

"There's no border between Islington or Camden and Westminster... but when I was mayor of London we anaesthetically and invisibly took hundreds of millions of pounds from the accounts of people travelling between those two boroughs without any need for border checks whatever."

Image caption Boris Johnson said the London congestion zone was "very relevant" to the Brexit debate about Northern Ireland

He added: "It's a very relevant comparison because there's all sorts of scope for pre-booking, electronic checks, all sorts of things that you can do to obviate the need for a hard border to allow us to come out of the customs union, take back control of our trade policy and do trade deals."

For Labour, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Smith accused Mr Johnson of "glibly dismissing the concerns of thousand of families and businesses who live and work along the border", adding that his remark "insults the intelligence of all who are worrying about how to resolve the border question after Brexit".

The first draft of a legally-binding agreement between the UK and the EU, due to be published on Wednesday, is expected to address the issue of Northern Ireland.

The Dublin government says the option of Northern Ireland staying in full regulatory alignment with the European Union after Brexit should be included as a "backstop" - but this is opposed by some Conservative MPs and the Democratic Unionist Party.