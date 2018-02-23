Image copyright NHS BLOOD AND TRANSPLANT

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged MPs to change the laws on organ donation in England to help "save an awful lot of people's lives".

MPs are debating changing the rules on consent so people would expressly have to "opt out" if they did not want their organs used after their death.

At the moment, organs can only be used if explicit approval is given.

There are 25 million people on the organ donation register but 6,500 patients are waiting for a transplant.

Mr Corbyn made a brief appearance in the Commons, where MPs are debating the issue, to urge them to support the "wonderful" measure.

Labour MP Geoffrey Robinson's private members' bill would bring England into line with Wales, which already has an opt-out system for consent - with exemptions for under-18s and adults not able to make informed decisions.

Mr Robinson told MPs that the UK had some of the lowest rates of consent in Western Europe and while levels of organ donation were considerably higher than a decade ago, he was worried a "certain inertia" had set in.

He quoted British Heart Foundation research that suggested that while 90% of people were in favour of the principle of organ donation, only about 35% had actively given their consent.

'Second chance'

He said a change in the law would "not make an immediate difference" but it would increase the availability of organs over time and help to give more people "a second chance and a new lease of life".

He also said he hoped a change in the law would make it easier for families to discuss the issue.

"None of us likes to think about the worst happening," he said. "It is challenging to have conversations with loved ones about their wishes after death."

Former Conservative minister Cheryl Gillan said she backed the measure, which she said had been a real success after it was introduced in Wales.

But she she believed families should have a "certain latitude" to change their mind at what was obviously a very sensitive time following the death of a loved-one.

The UK government is consulting on introducing an opt-out system.