EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that a transition period immediately after Brexit in 2019 is "not a given".

He outlined continuing disagreements between the UK and EU over issues like freedom of movement during the period.

He also said the UK's decision to leave the EU single market and customs union meant border checks at the Irish border were "unavoidable".

The transition period is expected to span 29 March 2019 to 31 December 2020.

Mr Barnier, speaking after a week of technical discussions between civil servants on both sides, said that three "substantial" disagreements remained over the transition period.

These are:

The UK's refusal to guarantee permanent rights to EU nationals who come to live and work in Britain during the transition period

The right of the UK to object to new EU rules and laws during the period

Whether the UK could continue to participate in new justice and home affairs policies during the transition period.

"To be frank, I am surprised by these disagreements. The positions of the EU are very logical, I think," said Mr Barnier.

'Not vindictive'

He said the UK must "accept the ineluctable consequences of its decision to leave the EU, to leave its institutions and its policies".

"If these disagreements persist the transition is not a given."

He also hit back his UK counterpart David Davis's suggestion that the European Commission had been "discourteous" by suggesting in a draft document the UK could see some benefits - such as access to the single market - withdrawn, if disputes during the transition period could not be resolved.

He said he had "not been in the least discourteous or vindictive" adding: "It's totally foreign to my state of mind."

"Quite simply we have to construct a withdrawal agreement which is legally sound and does not give rise to any uncertainty in anyone's mind."

'Awaiting solutions'

On the thorny issue of the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, Mr Barnier said there was agreement that a hard border must be avoided, but added: "It is important to tell the truth.

"A UK decision to leave the single market and to leave the customs union would make border checks unavoidable."

He said that there had been agreement that, without an alternative, Northern Ireland would have to maintain "full regulatory alignment" with the EU - and it was important to now start "legally defining how this scenario would work in operational terms".

"Time is short - very short - and we haven't a minute to lose if we want to succeed. And we do want to succeed in this orderly withdrawal."