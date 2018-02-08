Image copyright AFP

David Davis has described a leaked EU paper suggesting it could cut UK access to the single market if there was a post-Brexit row as "discourteous".

A draft document leaked on Wednesday suggested any dispute could mean UK benefits being suspended in the "transition period" after Brexit.

The UK Brexit secretary said it had not been "in good faith" to publish it.

He also said every economic forecast about Brexit had been "proven wrong so far".

Official forecasts out earlier suggested it would mean a slowdown in growth across the UK.

Mr Davis was speaking after the prime minister chaired meetings of the Brexit cabinet committee, aimed at sketching out what the UK wanted its future relationship with the EU to look like.

He said the atmosphere had been "very constructive" and there had been "lots of things resolved" but admitted there was "still progress to be made".

He described the draft section of the withdrawal agreement that leaked out on Wednesday as "hardly a legal document, it was a political document".

"What we're about, is building an implementation period which is to build a bridge to a future where we work well together," he said.

"I do not think it was in good faith to publish a document with frankly discourteous language and implying that they could arbitrarily terminate in effect the implementation period.

"That's not what the aim of this exercise is. It's not in good faith. We think it was unwise to publish that."

Transition period

The transition - or implementation - period is expected to begin straight after the UK officially leaves the European Union, on 29 March 2019, and end on 31 December 2020.

The UK says this will allow businesses to adapt to its new relationship with the EU.

The EU says its rules should still apply during the transition period, as will rulings of the European Court of Justice.

According to a footnote in the EU papers leaked to journalists in Brussels, if referring a dispute to the EU court during that period took too long, the withdrawal agreement "should provide for a mechanism allowing the union to suspend certain benefits deriving for the United Kingdom from participation in the internal market".

Mr Davis was also asked about UK officials' economic forecasts that model the 15-year impact of the UK:

staying in the single market

doing a trade deal with the EU

leaving without a deal

The government agreed to show them to MPs, following a leak of some of the information to Buzzfeed last week.

The estimates suggested north-east England and the West Midlands would be hardest hit although others would also see a slowdown in growth.

But Mr Davis said: "Every single financial or economic forecast related to Brexit has proven wrong so far, massively wrong - all on the same side, all underestimating the progress of the economy.

"[The] second point is that this is a work in progress. This is not a complete policy document.

"You wouldn't drive a car that is half finished. You shouldn't use a forecast that is half complete."