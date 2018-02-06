In pictures: MPs wear suffragette tributes in Commons
MPs wore tributes to suffragettes in a special debate to mark 100 years since the law that let women vote for the first time.
-
House of Commons
Labour's Stella Creasy wore a "daughter of Pankhurst" jumper in tribute to suffragette leader Emmeline.
-
House of Commons
And Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson sported a Votes for Women sash.
-
House of Commons
Women and Equalities Minister - and Home Secretary - Amber Rudd opened the debate.
-
House of Commons
It was to mark the centenary of the law that gave women the right to vote for the first time and plenty of MPs, like Yvette Cooper, sported rosettes in suffragette colours - purple, white and green.
-
House of Commons
Speaker John Bercow chaired the debate and joined in with the tributes.
-
House of Commons
The SNP's Alison Thewliss wore badges from an artwork celebrating individuals involved with the campaign for women's votes.
-
House of Commons
Former Equalities Minister Justine Greening told any girl watching the debate to "go for it".
-
House of Commons
Her Tory colleague Helen Whately said her daughter had asked "can men become MPs too?"
-
House of Commons
Harriet Harman was met with cheers as she was introduced as the "mother of the House".
-
House of Commons
Labour's Liz Kendall said "the fight for equality never ends" and called for more rights for female carers.
-
House of Commons
There were some skirmishes between the two sides of the Commons, and Labour's Angela Eagle told MPs said it was "not the day for being party political".
-
House of Commons
Green MP Caroline Lucas said it was "time to go further" and change the UK's voting system. Amber Rudd disagreed.
-
House of Commons
Earlier Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt wore suffragette colours alongside his NHS badge.