In pictures: MPs wear suffragette tributes in Commons

  • 6 February 2018

MPs wore tributes to suffragettes in a special debate to mark 100 years since the law that let women vote for the first time.

  • Stella Creasy House of Commons

    Labour's Stella Creasy wore a "daughter of Pankhurst" jumper in tribute to suffragette leader Emmeline.

  • Jo Swinson House of Commons

    And Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson sported a Votes for Women sash.

  • Amber Rudd House of Commons

    Women and Equalities Minister - and Home Secretary - Amber Rudd opened the debate.

  • Yvette Cooper House of Commons

    It was to mark the centenary of the law that gave women the right to vote for the first time and plenty of MPs, like Yvette Cooper, sported rosettes in suffragette colours - purple, white and green.

  • John Bercow House of Commons

    Speaker John Bercow chaired the debate and joined in with the tributes.

  • Alison Thewliss House of Commons

    The SNP's Alison Thewliss wore badges from an artwork celebrating individuals involved with the campaign for women's votes.

  • House of Commons House of Commons

    Former Equalities Minister Justine Greening told any girl watching the debate to "go for it".

  • Helen Whately House of Commons

    Her Tory colleague Helen Whately said her daughter had asked "can men become MPs too?"

  • Harriet Harman House of Commons

    Harriet Harman was met with cheers as she was introduced as the "mother of the House".

  • Liz Kendall House of Commons

    Labour's Liz Kendall said "the fight for equality never ends" and called for more rights for female carers.

  • Angela Eagle House of Commons

    There were some skirmishes between the two sides of the Commons, and Labour's Angela Eagle told MPs said it was "not the day for being party political".

  • Caroline Lucas House of Commons

    Green MP Caroline Lucas said it was "time to go further" and change the UK's voting system. Amber Rudd disagreed.

  • Jeremy Hunt House of Commons

    Earlier Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt wore suffragette colours alongside his NHS badge.