US President Donald Trump has claimed the NHS is "going broke and not working" as he targeted rival Democrats pushing for a universal health system.

In his tweet he also said "thousands of people are marching" about it.

This was believed to be a reference to a "Save the NHS" march on Downing Street on Saturday demanding more funding for the health service.

President Trump said: "Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care."