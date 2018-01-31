Call to end 'patch and mend' of Parliament

Image copyright AFP Image caption The majority of the iconic building dates back to the mid-19th Century

The "patch and mend" approach to preserving the Houses of Parliament cannot continue, MPs have been told as they debate plans for a multi-billion pound modernisation programme

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said the iconic building faced "critical risks".

Opinion is split over whether MPs and peers should move out of the Commons and Lords while work is done.

Ms Leadsom said a decision on a full decant was needed but, if backed, would not happen before 2025 at the earliest.

There had been, she said, 60 episodes in recent years which could have led to a serious fire.

While any full-scale restoration programme would be likely to see MPs and peers leave for a "significant" amount of time, she said the Palace of Westminster "will always remain the home of Parliament" and this would be guaranteed in future legislation.

As well as the threat of fire, the building is seen as vulnerable because of its antiquated sewerage system and areas of the palace, which was largely rebuilt in the 19th Century after it burnt down, are riddled with asbestos.

Two motions tabled by the government are being debated.

The first would allow MPs to approve essential repairs but agree to review the "need for comprehensive works" before the next election, which is due in 2022.

The second would establish a Sponsorship Board and Delivery Authority to carry out a "sufficiently thorough and detailed analysis" of various aspects linked to the restoration work, including whether MPs and peers should move out, reporting back to MPs within 18 months for a "take it or leave vote".

While Parliament needed to get on with the matter, she said the business planning must be rigorous to ensure value for money for the taxpayer.

In 2016, the Joint Committee on the Palace of Westminster warned that the decision on how to refurbish Parliament could not be delayed any further and backed a "full and timely decant" to Richmond House, a nearby building in Whitehall currently used by the Department of Health.

Backing this option. Labour's Chris Bryant said for MPs to want to stay in the building while extensive building work was taking place was "bonkers" and they had a duty to preserve Parliament for the next 100 to 200 years.

"I say to colleagues, it is really time we got a grip of the situation and voted for something which might be inconvenient for us but is in the long-term interests of the nation," he told Sky News.

But Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said he could no longer support the plan because the measurements had changed and the bulk of Richmond House would have to be demolished, considerably increasing the cost of the project.

DUP MP Ian Paisley said there was "no cheap option" and anyone who believed this was "deluded".

"There is necessary work that needs to be done and necessary money that needs to be spent," he said.

An SNP-led amendment would see MPs consider the option of whether to permanently abandon the Palace of Westminster altogether.