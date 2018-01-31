Robin spotted in the House of Commons

Image copyright Twitter/Kirsty Blackman Image caption The SNP's Kirsty Blackman spotted the bird in the Commons chamber

An unusual visitor has been spotted in the chamber of the House of Commons.

With less than an hour to go before Prime Minister's Questions started, the SNP's Kirsty Blackman spotted a robin looking down on the famous benches and caught it on camera.

Journalists also noticed the bird, as officials plotted how to remove it.

A Commons spokeswoman said: "A robin has been spotted in the chamber and the situation is being deal with. It is not expected to impact on House business."

As proceedings got under way, the robin was spotted above MPs' heads - one member could be heard making a cooing sound - and Speaker John Bercow quipped that it was "keenly attending" to goings-on in the chamber.

Robin reaction:

Skip Twitter post by @KevinBrennanMP A robin has been spotted flying around the Commons chamber - political sketch writers get your metaphors ready — Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) January 31, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @KateEMcCann An MP has arrived and is cooing to try and entice him down (House isn’t sitting yet). Unsurprisingly it hasn’t worked. — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) January 31, 2018 Report