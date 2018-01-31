Robin spotted in the House of Commons
- 31 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An unusual visitor has been spotted in the chamber of the House of Commons.
With less than an hour to go before Prime Minister's Questions started, the SNP's Kirsty Blackman spotted a robin looking down on the famous benches and caught it on camera.
Journalists also noticed the bird, as officials plotted how to remove it.
A Commons spokeswoman said: "A robin has been spotted in the chamber and the situation is being deal with. It is not expected to impact on House business."
As proceedings got under way, the robin was spotted above MPs' heads - one member could be heard making a cooing sound - and Speaker John Bercow quipped that it was "keenly attending" to goings-on in the chamber.
Robin reaction:
Apparently there’s a robin somewhere in the House of Commons chamber. Tweet.— Kirsty Blackman (@KirstySNP) January 31, 2018
End of Twitter post by @KirstySNP
A robin has been spotted flying around the Commons chamber - political sketch writers get your metaphors ready— Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) January 31, 2018
End of Twitter post by @KevinBrennanMP
An MP has arrived and is cooing to try and entice him down (House isn’t sitting yet). Unsurprisingly it hasn’t worked.— Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) January 31, 2018
End of Twitter post by @KateEMcCann
Red robin flying around chamber of House of Commons causing some panic!— Ann Clwyd (@AnnClwyd) January 31, 2018
End of Twitter post by @AnnClwyd
Robin is perched on a microphone wire above MPs' heads as they gather for PMQs— Emily Ashton (@elashton) January 31, 2018
End of Twitter post by @elashton