Peers line up to debate EU bill

The House of Lords is packed as members line up to debate the government's crucial Brexit bill.

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition when Brexit happens and EU law no longer applies in the UK.

It has already cleared the Commons, but peers could now try to change it with 190 of them having requested a say.

Some critics are angry about the powers it gives ministers to amend legislation without consulting Parliament.

The bill aims to transpose existing EU law on to the UK statute book so existing rules and regulations continue to apply as the UK leaves on 29 March 2019.

It will also end the supremacy of EU law in the UK.

Opening a two-day debate, Lords Leader Baroness Evans said the measures were "vital to a smooth and orderly exit from the EU".

She said the government understood concerns about ministers using "delegated powers" to make changes to some laws, but said this gave the government the "discretion that this unique situation calls for".

Failing to "correct deficiencies" could cause disruption to the City of London, she said, adding that any major changes would be done using primary legislation.

On Monday the Lords Constitutional Committee said the bill needed to be reworked because it was "fundamentally flawed" and "constitutionally unacceptable".