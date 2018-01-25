Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May was the first foreign leader to meet Mr Trump in the White House

Theresa May said the UK's relationship with the United States was "as strong as it ever has been" as she prepared for talks with Donald Trump.

The two leaders are set to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos later.

In November they clashed over the US president's retweeting of far-right videos.

And earlier this month Mr Trump cancelled a visit to the UK, criticising the location of the US embassy in London.

Mrs May said a "whole range of policy areas" would be discussed, including North Korea, Syria and Iran.

She also said both the UK and the US were keen on striking a free trade deal after the UK leaves the EU, adding: "we're already working on how we can shape that."

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the UK would still be at the "front of the queue" for a trade deal.

"As soon as the UK is ready we will be prepared to negotiate an attractive trade deal," he told the BBC in Davos.

Mr Mnuchin met Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, on Wednesday to discuss Brexit, and he will meet Philip Hammond, the chancellor, later on Thursday.