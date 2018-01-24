Image copyright Inspire Image caption Sara Khan says she will stand up for shared values but a senior Tory has questioned her independence

Campaigner Sara Khan is to head a new body tasked with identifying and rooting out extremism in the UK.

She will lead the Commission for Countering Extremism, which Theresa May promised after the Manchester Arena attack.

Ms Khan said the body, which will advise ministers, must be staunch in defending freedoms and shared values.

But former Tory chairwoman Lady Warsi said many British Muslims considered Ms Khan a "mouthpiece" of ministers.

The Conservative peer, the first Muslim woman to serve in cabinet, questioned Ms Khan's likely independence and credibility in a series of tweets and warned of "destructive and dangerous games" being played.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @SayeedaWarsi Will always support women in leadership roles Amina😊

Sadly there is more to this appointment than meets the eye having watched and worked on this from both inside and outside government.

— Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) January 24, 2018

The BBC's religious affairs correspondent Martin Bashir said the appointment was likely to anger many Muslims who see Ms Khan as too supportive of the controversial Prevent programme.

Prevent is a government scheme that uses early intervention to try to stop people becoming radicalised but critics have said it has proved ineffective and has diverted resources from other areas. A UN Human Rights Council report in 2016 said it was "inherently flawed."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Ms Khan - who has previously advised the Home Office, Department for Education and Department for International Development - was expertly qualified to lead the body's "vital work".

Plans to set up the commission were announced in the wake of the Manchester bombing last May - one of five terror attacks to hit Britain in 2017 - which took place during the general election campaign.

One of its first tasks will be to produce an assessment of the threat extremism poses and the current response to it.

Its remit is also expected to include helping train schools and colleges to spot warning signs and ensuring women's rights are upheld.

'Eager to engage'

Ms Khan, co-founder of campaign organisation Inspire, said she recognised the scale of the challenge the UK faced in tackling Islamist and other forms of extremism.

"I will create a commission that is forthright in challenging extremism in the name of our shared values, fundamental freedoms and human rights," she said.

"To those in our country who recognise the harm and threat extremism continues to pose in our society, I am eager to collaborate and engage.

"I extend my hand out to you to work with me in supporting the Commission's work in building a Britain that defends our diverse country while demonstrating zero tolerance to those who promote hate and who seek to divide us."

Ms Rudd said Ms Khan would bring a "wealth of experience and knowledge" to the role.