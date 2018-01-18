Daily Politics debate: Why don't more women want to be MPs?
- 18 January 2018
Ever fancied being an MP? New research suggests that just one in 10 people would ever think about it - and most of those are men. So why don't more women stand? Here's the BBC's Daily Politics report on the issue:
Those who do want to stand as an MP are more likely to be male, highly educated and live in the south of England, @jo_coburn on @PoLIS_Bath research about those who think of standing for Parliament #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/H4tFievmbN— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 18, 2018
End of Twitter post by @daily_politics
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran says party affinity had little to do with her decision...
“They celebrate this is the most diverse Parliament ever, it’s still nowhere near good enough” @laylamoran #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/S9bpdAAVX1— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 18, 2018
End of Twitter post 2 by @daily_politics
Conservative Gillian Keegan said a chance visit to the theatre spearheaded her political career...
“I stood in Merseyside, actually I stood where I am from. Going round the streets of St Helens South and Whiston with a blue rosette on, you know whether you want to do it afterwards” @GillianKeegan on campaigning #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/svNzDtvOkV— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 18, 2018
End of Twitter post 3 by @daily_politics
The pair were both first elected at the 2017, and told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn about why they stood for Parliament.
You can watch the full episode of Thursday's Daily Politics here