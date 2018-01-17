Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir Desmond Swayne listens to Ken Clarke's EU Bill speech

A Tory MP who appeared to fall asleep in the House of Commons has said he is embarrassed and "annoyed" with himself.

Sir Desmond Swayne, who nodded off during a speech by colleague Ken Clarke, said the image of him with his head on his shoulder was "horrible".

In his defence, he said he had had a "very long day", having been up swimming in London at 05:30 GMT.

"I dozed off for 30 seconds," he told BBC 5 Live. "That is the extent of it. It happened. It won't happen again."

Sir Desmond, who is a supporter of Brexit, nodded off during a debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill but rejected suggestions he was making a statement about Mr Clarke's pro-Remain views.

The New Forest West MP said he had heard Mr Clarke's speech before but his "momentary lapse" was not because he was "bored" with proceedings but was a result of tiredness.

"I was listening to Ken Clarke and I felt woozy," he told Emma Barnett. "Then all of a sudden you have gone for 30 seconds. I am annoyed I let it happen. It is embarrassing and annoying."

The nap was later referred to when Sir Desmond was called to ask a question at Prime Minister's Questions.

When he was a serving soldier, Sir Desmond said he had taught himself to "catnap" because of the limited opportunities for sleep.

"I am sure everyone has experienced that feeling when you are really tired and you just feel yourself going," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Speaking on the same programme, fellow Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin said it was "not good to be seen to be asleep on the job".

However, he said he had sympathy for his colleague as it was "pretty easy to feel droopy" after a busy day and given the rather close atmosphere in the chamber.

He joked that in the days before Commons proceedings were televised in 1989, MPs used to go into the Chamber for a nap.