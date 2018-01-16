Image caption Ben Bradley became the MP for Mansfield in June 2017

A Conservative MP has apologised for a 2012 blog post in which he suggested benefit claimants should have vasectomies.

In the post Ben Bradley, made Tory vice-chairman for youth in last week's reshuffle, hit out at what he called a "vast sea of unemployed wasters".

Apologising, he said he had matured since writing the now-deleted remarks, which were highlighted by Buzzfeed.

Labour attacked him over the "repulsive comments".

The 28-year-old Mansfield MP had been writing in support of the benefits cap.

"Sorry but how many children you have is a choice; if you can't afford them, stop having them! Vasectomies are free," his post read.

"Families who have never worked a day in their lives having four or five kids and the rest of us having one or two means it's not long before we're drowning in a vast sea of unemployed wasters that we pay to keep!"

After they were highlighted by Buzzfeed, he said: "I apologise for these posts. My time in politics has allowed me to mature and I now realise that this language is not appropriate."

Cat Smith, Labour's shadow minister for youth affairs, said: "These repulsive comments expose the Tories' disgraceful attitude to unemployed people.

"That they come from a man Theresa May chose as a vice chair of her party speaks volumes. The nasty party is alive and well."

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said it "beggars belief that someone who has shown such contempt for young people who are out of work has been tasked by the prime minister to improve her party's appeal with young voters".

Mr Bradley became the first person in the newly-created role when he was promoted last week.

Speaking after his appointment, he told BBC Newsbeat he wanted to broaden the Conservatives' appeal and attract more young voters.