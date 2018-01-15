Image copyright Getty Images / @Jo_Marney

UKIP leader Henry Bolton says he has ended his relationship with his girlfriend after she reportedly made racist comments about Meghan Markle.

Jo Marney had sent texts saying black people were ugly and Prince Harry's fiancee would "taint" the Royal Family.

Mr Bolton said the couple's relationship was "obviously quite incompatible" with his role as party leader.

"It is against the constitution for the party to be racist in any way."

Ms Marney apologised in the Mail on Sunday for her remarks and claimed they were taken out of context.

The former army officer took over as UKIP leader in September.

Senior party members have questioned Mr Bolton's judgement, calling his private life an "unhelpful distraction".

Mr Bolton told BBC Breakfast the comments were made "some time ago".

He said they were "utterly indefensible" but there was "some context to them" which will be revealed in time.

Mr Bolton added that no context "defends or justifies" some of the comments made adding he was "appalled and shocked" when he first heard them.

Asked about Ms Marney's suspended party membership, he said he would support whatever decision the investigation came to.