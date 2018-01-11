Image copyright Reuters

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage says he is close to backing a second EU referendum to end the "whinging and whining" of anti-Brexit campaigners.

Mr Farage told Channel 5's The Wright Stuff a fresh vote could "kill off" the Remain campaign for a generation.

He said "the percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round".

Pro-EU campaigners welcomed his comment, claiming "support is growing" for another referendum.

But Mr Farage's former UKIP colleagues dismissed his suggestion.

And Downing Street said: "We will not be having a second referendum."

Mr Farage was one of the leading figures in the Leave campaign, which won the referendum with 51.9% of votes.

That June 2016 referendum means that the UK is leaving the European Union, with the date for departure set as 29 March 2019. Negotiations are currently taking place between the UK and the EU about how things work afterwards.

During a debate about Brexit on the Channel 5 programme, Mr Farage said: "What is for certain is that the [Nick] Cleggs, the [Tony] Blairs, the [Lord] Adonises will never ever, ever, give up.

"They will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process.

"So maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership... and we may just finish the whole thing off.

"And Blair can disappear off into total obscurity."

His UKIP colleagues did not agree:

No, no, no!



By doing this we would be giving the anti-democratic remoaners such as Blair, Clegg, Adonis a moral victory. Rest assured they would never give up, even after 3,4,5 referenda.



The Referendum WAS a once in a lifetime vote. For Brexit.



We must not weaken! https://t.co/6iaEsb9piF — Peter Whittle AM (@prwhittle) January 11, 2018

We don't need a second Referendum. Yes, Leave would get a bigger majority, but talking about one is playing into EU's hands. Just leave now! — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) January 11, 2018

Nigel will get himself plenty of headlines with his surprising call for a second Brexit referendum. But he is as wrong about it as Cable, Blair etc are. We had a once in a generation vote and the Govt's job is to implement the decision. — Patrick O'Flynn (@oflynnmep) January 11, 2018

But the other side of the Brexit debate were more enthusiastic.

Labour MP Chuka Umunna, of the Open Britain campaign for close ties with the EU, said: "For perhaps the first time in his life, Nigel Farage is making a valid point.

"In a democracy like ours, the British people have every right to keep an open mind about Brexit."

The Lib Dems vowed that in any referendum, they would be "leading the charge" to keep Britain in the EU.