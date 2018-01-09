Image copyright AFP

Theresa May's cabinet is meeting for the first time after a reshuffle that triggered a ministerial resignation and was dismissed by Labour as a "lacklustre PR exercise".

Justine Greening quit after refusing to move departments, and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt persuaded the PM to keep him in post with a beefed-up role.

The most high-profile cabinet ministers all kept their jobs.

More junior ministerial changes are being made on Tuesday.

New Tory chairman Brandon Lewis said the reshuffle would be like a "breath of fresh air" by the time it is finished.

But it was being called "embarrassing" and "shambolic" by some Tory MPs, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said.

In other appointments:

Ms Greening was replaced as education secretary by Damian Hinds

Esther McVey was promoted to work and pensions secretary

Justice Secretary David Lidington was moved to the Cabinet Office, and will deputise for Mrs May at Prime Minister's Questions

David Gauke replaced Mr Lidington as justice secretary

Matt Hancock is culture secretary and Karen Bradley is the new Northern Ireland secretary

Two departments were renamed - housing was added to the title of the communities department while the title of Mr Hunt's health brief now includes social care.

Mr Lewis replaces Sir Patrick McLoughlin as Conservative Party chairman, with James Cleverly becoming his deputy.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Lewis said "really good people move on" in any reshuffle. He would not get into "gossip" about how it had unfolded, but said it had heralded a "real influx of new talent".

"It's not finished yet," he said, predicting a "breath of fresh air coming in" with the other ministerial announcements that are expected during the day.

No formal announcements have been made so far, but government sources have told the BBC that International Trade Minister Mark Garnier is leaving government, and that his departure is not related to recent allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Last month Mr Garnier was cleared of breaking the ministerial code after a Cabinet Office investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Other ministers believed to be leaving government are John Hayes (transport), Philip Dunne (health) and Robert Goodwill (education).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Justine Greening resigned after being offered the job of work and pensions secretary

In her resignation statement, Ms Greening said: "Social mobility matters to me and our country more than a ministerial career."

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said she was sorry to see Ms Greening leave:

Sorry to see @JustineGreening leave government - she brought her non-nonsense, northern accountant's eye to every brief and is a real role model for LGBT+ Conservatives. — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) January 8, 2018

And veteran Conservative MP Sir Nicholas Soames did not seem impressed at the reshuffle:

I don't mean to be rude or to be seen to be disloyal but there needs to be a major improvement to the Reshuffle tomorrow #doitwell — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) January 8, 2018

Grant Shapps, Conservative party chairman between 2012 and 2015, said the reshuffle had not been "brilliantly executed" but praised plans for housing and health.

"There was some good stuff, strangely buried in a reshuffle that didn't quite go to plan," he told BBC Two's Newsnight.

He said the addition of housing to the title of the communities department would give "a lot more focus" to government plans to build more homes - adding that plans to bring health and social care together were "quite smart".

Was May foiled in reshuffle aims?

Laura Kuenssberg, BBC political editor

Theresa May had mulled over her reshuffle for months.

On Monday she felt daring enough to do it, after ending the tumult of 2017 with the government in better shape than for quite some time, despite the embarrassing departures of some of her colleagues.

The task was not to make radical changes, the most senior jobs were never in question, but the plan was to get the right reformers into the right jobs in her view, and to plan for the future.

The question of the long term will still be dealt with on Tuesday, when junior ministers are expected to be appointed, with far greater numbers of women and ethnic minority MPs, part of the Tories' effort to look more like the country they govern.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "The government's big plan for the new year is to dodge the real issues and reshuffle the pack in a pointless and lacklustre PR exercise.

"It's simply not good enough. You can't make up for nearly eight years of failure by changing the name of a department."