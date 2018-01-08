Theresa May's cabinet: Who's in and who's out?
The prime minister has carried out a new year cabinet reshuffle, prompted by her sacking of Damian Green last month from his job as first secretary of state.
Here is a guide to the key members of Theresa May's cabinet now.
Chancellor
Philip Hammond - stays in his position
Home Secretary
Amber Rudd - stays in her position
Foreign Secretary
Boris Johnson - stays in his position
Brexit Secretary
David Davis - stays in his position
Defence Secretary
Gavin Williamson - stays in his position
Transport Secretary
Chris Grayling - stays in his position
International Trade Secretary
Liam Fox - stays in his position
Environment Secretary
Michael Gove - stays in his position
Northern Ireland Secretary
Karen Bradley - replaces James Brokenshire, who resigned for health reasons
Justice Secretary
David Gauke - moves from the Department of Work and Pensions, replacing David Lidington
Health and Social Care Secretary
Jeremy Hunt - stays at the Department of Health and is also given control of social care
Conservative Party chairman
Brandon Lewis - replaces Sir Patrick McLoughlin
Business and Energy Secretary
Greg Clark - stays in his position
Housing and Communities Secretary
Sajid Javid - stays in his position
Culture, Media and Sports Secretary
Matt Hancock - the former minister for digital and culture is promoted, replacing Karen Bradley
International Development Secretary
Penny Morduant - stays in her position
Leader of the House of Lords
Baroness Evans - stays in her position
Scotland Secretary
David Mundell - stays in his position
Work and Pensions Secretary
Esther McVey - promoted from deputy chief government whip to replace David Gauke
Education Secretary
Damian Hinds - replaces Justine Greening, who refused a move to the Department for Work and Pensions
Welsh Secretary
Alun Cairns - stays in his position
Leader of the Commons
Andrea Leadsom - stays in her position