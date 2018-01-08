The prime minister has carried out a new year cabinet reshuffle, prompted by her sacking of Damian Green last month from his job as first secretary of state.

Here is a guide to the key members of Theresa May's cabinet now.

Chancellor

Philip Hammond - stays in his position

Home Secretary

Amber Rudd - stays in her position

Foreign Secretary

Boris Johnson - stays in his position

Brexit Secretary

David Davis - stays in his position

Defence Secretary

Gavin Williamson - stays in his position

Transport Secretary

Chris Grayling - stays in his position

International Trade Secretary

Liam Fox - stays in his position

Environment Secretary

Michael Gove - stays in his position

Northern Ireland Secretary

Karen Bradley - replaces James Brokenshire, who resigned for health reasons

Justice Secretary

David Gauke - moves from the Department of Work and Pensions, replacing David Lidington

Health and Social Care Secretary

Jeremy Hunt - stays at the Department of Health and is also given control of social care

Conservative Party chairman

Brandon Lewis - replaces Sir Patrick McLoughlin

Business and Energy Secretary

Greg Clark - stays in his position

Housing and Communities Secretary

Sajid Javid - stays in his position

Culture, Media and Sports Secretary

Matt Hancock - the former minister for digital and culture is promoted, replacing Karen Bradley

International Development Secretary

Penny Morduant - stays in her position

Leader of the House of Lords

Baroness Evans - stays in her position

Scotland Secretary

David Mundell - stays in his position

Work and Pensions Secretary

Esther McVey - promoted from deputy chief government whip to replace David Gauke

Education Secretary

Damian Hinds - replaces Justine Greening, who refused a move to the Department for Work and Pensions

Welsh Secretary

Alun Cairns - stays in his position

Leader of the Commons

Andrea Leadsom - stays in her position