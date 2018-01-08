Image copyright UK Parliament

Equality and abortion rights campaigners have criticised Theresa May's decision to appoint an MP who opposed the decriminalisation of abortion to a role representing women.

Maria Caulfield is now vice chair for women, but has said decriminalisation would lead to "abortion on demand".

Abortion provider BPAS said the PM's decision was incredibly disappointing.

The Women's Equality Party leader Sophie Walker said Ms Caulfield could "never advocate effectively" for women.

The BBC has contacted Ms Caulfield - the MP for Lewes and a former nurse - for a response.

Currently, women in England and Wales have to prove to two medical professionals that carrying on with the pregnancy is detrimental to their health or wellbeing, before having a termination.

Without permission, abortion remains a criminal offence under the 1967 Abortion Act.

In March last year, a Ten Minute Rule Bill called for changes to the law, to prevent the prosecution of women who end their own pregnancies without permission.

The proposed changes would have meant women who, for example, order abortion pills online and self-administer them would not risk prosecution.

However, Ms Caulfield spoke out against the bill saying the idea would leave young women less safe and "embolden" men who force women into abortion.

She said it would become a "charter for extreme abortion practices", including sex-selective abortion, and would fuel "unethical and unsafe" procedures.

Skip Twitter post by @bpas1968 We are incredibly disappointed to hear that Maria Caulfield MP, who supports the criminalisation of women who end their own pregnancies, is the new CCHQ Vice Chair for Women. — bpas (@bpas1968) January 8, 2018 Report

In a statement, BPAS (the British Pregnancy Advisory Service) said it was "shocked" the Conservative Party had appointed an MP "who supports the criminalisation of women who end their own pregnancies".

It said Ms Caulfield had been a "leading opponent" of the proposed bill, which did not become law and has not been reintroduced since last year's general election.

"That the new Conservative vice chair for women believes that these women should face up to life imprisonment is appalling. Maria Caulfield has stated that she wants to be a 'voice for the unborn child'," BPAS said.

"It is profoundly disappointing that the Conservative Party did not think that a better choice for vice chair for women would be someone willing and able to speak up for the one in three women who will have an abortion in their lifetime."

In a string of tweets, BPAS added that Ms Caulfield's views were "out of step with members of the public and her own parliamentary party".

Sophie Walker, of the WEP, and feminist author Judith Orr also objected to the appointment.

Skip Twitter post by @juditheo So we now have in Maria Caulfield a Tory vice chair of women (or as describes it, vice "chairman" of women ...) who doesn't support a woman's right to control her own body. We need to defend and extend our @Abortion_Rights not allow them to be snatched back by Tory bigots. pic.twitter.com/MlbtFkDZpi — Judith Orr (@juditheo) January 8, 2018 Report

Labour MP Diana Johnson, who introduced the Ten Minute Rule Bill, said it was "really depressing".

She accused Ms Caulfield of "arguing for women to still be covered by Victorian laws".

Skip Twitter post by @DianaJohnsonMP Really depressing to see that @mariacaulfield has been appointed as Conservative Vice Chair for Women after arguing for women to still be covered be Victorian laws criminalising abortions. Also backed @toadmeister in recent days and his misogyny. — Diana Johnson (@DianaJohnsonMP) January 8, 2018 Report

A fresh debate on the decriminalisation of abortion in England and Wales was sparked in July, when doctors backed overhauling the 1967 Abortion Act.

Members at the British Medical Association's annual conference voted to scrap legislation that an abortion without permission was a criminal offence.

Fellow Conservative MP Nadine Dorries tweeted her support for Ms Caulfield, whom she felt had been attacked for holding a "different point of view".