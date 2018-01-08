The risk and reward of reshuffles

Image caption Who will take the seats at the cabinet table after the reshuffle?

Prime ministers do not, as Theresa May well knows, have as much power to shape their fortunes as the trappings of the grand office suggests.

However, one of the things they can control is the timing of reshuffles, and at least the initial set of decisions.

They are the moment when the boss does the hiring and firing of their team - to punish or reward and to position supporters or enemies into the most politically convenient spots.

Whether reshuffles are forced upon leaders by political accidents, such as scandals or resignations, or a desire to refresh the look and direction of the government - it is both in this case - as with many other big set piece moments in politics, they are times of huge potential reward, but huge risk too.

Because of that, there are a few conventions, if not rules, to bear in mind: