Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption John Worboys was jailed in 2009 for a string of sex attacks on women in his taxi

The way parole is considered is to be reviewed following the decision to release serial sex attacker John Worboys, the prime minister has said.

Theresa May said she was determined to do "what is necessary" to bring "greater openness" to the decision-making process of the Parole Board.

Victims of black-cab rapist John Worboys feel "betrayed" by the decision to release him, a solicitor has said.

The PM also revealed that she knew one of Worboys' victims.