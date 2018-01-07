May drops plans for fox-hunting vote

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Fox hunting was banned across England and Wales in 2004

Prime Minister Theresa May has dropped plans to hold a vote on the fox-hunting ban during this parliament.

The Conservatives promised a vote on repealing the Hunting Act - which bans the use of dogs to hunt foxes and wild mammals - during the 2017 general election campaign.

But Mrs May told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show there was a "clear message" against it from the public.

It comes as the prime minister prepares to reshuffle her cabinet on Monday.

In July, shortly after the government lost its majority in the election, it backed away from the manifesto promise, saying there would not be a vote held until at least 2019.

Tony Blair's Labour government introduced the Hunting Act in 2004 across England and Wales.

Mrs May's predecessor, David Cameron, had promised a free vote on whether to repeal it when he was in power, but it never materialised.

This latest announcement means any vote will not take place until at least 2022 - after the next general election is due to be held.

'The view of the country'

Mrs May, who has previously shown support for fox-hunting, told the Andrew Marr Show she had not changed her "personal view", but had listened to the "messages" she got during the election.

"As prime minister, my job isn't just about what I think about something, it's actually about looking at what the view of the country is," she said.

"I think there was a clear message about that and that's why I say there won't be a vote on fox-hunting during this parliament."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May says she has not changed her personal view on fox hunting

The announcement comes ahead of a cabinet reshuffle, which will take place across Monday and Tuesday.

Several newspapers have reported that Justine Greening will lose her role as education secretary, and a new first secretary of state will be appointed.

They also claim that Boris Johnson, Philip Hammond, David Davis and Amber Rudd will stay in place.

However, Downing Street dismissed reports about individual ministers as "pure speculation" and all "guesswork".

Fresh faces

The reshuffle is seen as a reaction to two resignations and one sacking from the prime minister's cabinet in the last two months.

Sir Michael Fallon was the first to resign from his post of defence secretary in November 2017 amid allegations around his conduct.

One week later, Priti Patel quit her job as international development secretary, after a row over unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials.

Mr Green - one of Mrs May's closest allies - was then fired from his position in December after making "misleading statements" to the press about pornography found on his office computer in 2008.

Andrew Marr's full interview with Mrs May be broadcast on Sunday at 09:00 on BBC One.