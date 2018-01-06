May to reshuffle cabinet on Monday

Image copyright Getty Images

Theresa May will reshuffle her cabinet on Monday, with non-ministerial jobs being reassigned on Tuesday.

Several newspapers are reporting that Justine Greening will lose her role as education secretary, and a new first secretary of state will be appointed following Damian Green's sacking.

They say Boris Johnson, David Davis and Amber Rudd will stay in place.

However, Downing Street dismissed reports about individual ministers as "pure speculation" and all "guesswork".

The reshuffle comes after two resignations and one sacking from the prime minister's cabinet in the last two months.

Sir Michael Fallon was the first to resign from his post of defence secretary in November 2017 amid allegations around his conduct.

One week later, Priti Patel quit her job as international development secretary, after a row over unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials.

Mr Green - one of Mrs May's closest allies - was then fired from his position in December after making "misleading statements" to the press about pornography found on his office computer in 2008.