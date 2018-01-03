Image copyright PA

Toby Young has said he regrets "politically incorrect" remarks he made in the past but has rejected claims of misogyny and homophobia.

The right wing journalist has faced a backlash on social media after it was announced he had been appointed to the board of a new university regulator.

Left wing critics have attacked his suitability for the role.

But he has been defended by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who praised his "caustic wit".

Students and academics have, meanwhile, taken to Twitter to call for his removal, highlighting disparaging and crude remarks he has made about women's breasts in social media posts and a 2000 article for GQ on "being a lesbian for the night".

Skip Twitter post by @Holly_PJ If these tweets are legit from @toadmeister then we have a serious problem. Sexism, sexual harassment, discrimination and sexual misconduct are among the most pressing issues needing addressing within UK universities today. — Holly Powell-Jones (@Holly_PJ) January 3, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @lizmorrish Looking over some of the tweets posted by #NoToTobyYoung - try and imagine what would happen in your university if HR discovered them on an academic's timeline. — Liz Morrish (@lizmorrish) January 2, 2018 Report

An online petition calling for Mr Young to be sacked from his post because of past remarks has attracted more than 28,000 signatures.

A lecturers' union has complained that Mr Young - who helped to found the West London Free School - has no relevant experience and that he had only been chosen because he is a "Tory cheerleader" and passionate supporter of the party's education policies.

But in a passionate defence of his suitability to join the board of the Office for Students, Mr Young said he was a longstanding supporter of women's and LGBT rights and meritocracy in education, rejecting suggestions he had called grammar schools pupils "stains" in a book about class in 1988.

In a stream of messages on Twitter and a post on his No Sacred Cows blog, he accepted that some of his past remarks about diversity in education had been in bad taste but rejected accusations of misogyny.

Skip Twitter post by @toadmeister Some of those things have been sophomoric and silly – and I regret those – but some have been deliberately misinterpreted to try and paint me as a caricature of a heartless Tory toff. 23/ — Toby Young (@toadmeister) January 3, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @toadmeister I’m also a defender of teaching children with disabilities in mainstream schools. I have an older brother with learning disabilities and I’m a patron of the residential care home he’s lived in for 20 years. https://t.co/bVWOZWZ2qG 25/ — Toby Young (@toadmeister) January 3, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @OwenJones84 Toby Young's "caustic wit" includes leering at politicians' and celebrities' breasts, talking about "hardcore dykes", calling a celebrity "as queer as a coot", and joking about gay celebrities wanting to "bum" straight men. Our Foreign Secretary thinks it's hilarious, though. https://t.co/Mw7I5eZvSM — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) January 3, 2018 Report

Mr Young said it would be wrong for "right of centre mavericks" to be barred from holding public office simply because of their past writings.

And he again insisted that although he had very limited teaching experience, it would be wrong for a universities regulator to be populated entirely by people who worked in the sector.

The Office for Students has been established to hold universities to account on issues like vice chancellors' pay and free speech on campus, with powers to fine universities which fail to meet the required standards.

Mr Young is one of 15 board members who were selected following an open appointment process.

Others on the board include lawyer Simon Levine, Boots executive Elizabeth Fagan and barrister and academic Carl Lygo.

Labour MP David Lammy has said Mr Young should not be on the list because he is an "avowed and proudly sexist misogynist".

Urging Mr Young to withdraw, he said he had a history of making "unacceptable" remarks about disabled students and pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In a 2012 Spectator column, Mr Young hit out at the "inclusivity" agenda in schools, suggesting it meant "wheelchair ramps, the complete works of Alice Walker in the school library (though no Mark Twain) and a Special Educational Needs Department that can cope with everything from Dyslexia to Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy."

He also called on the government to repeal the 2010 Equality Act suggesting "any exam that isn't 'accessible' to a functionally illiterate troglodyte with a mental age of six will be judged to be 'elitist'".

Boris Johnson - brother of Universities Minister Jo Johnson, who created the Office for Students to protect free speech on university campuses - said the "outcry" over Mr Young's appointment was "ridiculous".

The foreign secretary, who worked with Mr Young when he was editor of the Spectator, said the writer's "caustic wit" was among the attributes that would make him an "ideal man for the job," adding that he had the "independence and rigour" to stand up for students' interests.

And historian Antony Seldon, who is vice-chancellor of the University Buckingham, also rode to Mr Young's defence.