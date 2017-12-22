Image copyright HoC

There have been 162 questions asked by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions this year. Here's a list of them all, and a breakdown by topic.

Topics raised by Corbyn in 2017 PMQs with May

The opposition leader gets six questions per session

11 January

NHS and social care

18 January

Brexit

25 January

Brexit

1 February

Donald Trump

8 February

NHS - two questions

Surrey Council - four questions

22 February

NHS

1 March

PIP/Welfare changes

8 March

School places and funding

15 March

NIC changes

22 March

School places - four questions

Grammar schools - two questions

29 March

Westminster terrorist attack - one question

Cuts to policing - three questions

Cuts to education budget - one question

19 April

Prime ministerial debate

Child poverty rates

Deficit

School budgets - two questions

NHS waiting times

26 April

Housing - three questions

WASPI women and education

NHS waiting lists - two questions

28 June

Grenfell Tower

5 July

Public Sector Pay

12 July

Brexit

19 July

Pay/economy

6 September

Zero Hours / Low Pay

Corporate Pay

Energy Prices / Profits

Sports Direct / Zero Hours

Public Sector Pay

Income Tax / NI / VAT Rates

13 September

Disability Welfare Cuts

Public Sector Pay

Public Sector Pay

Pay v Inflation

Student Fees

Poverty

11 October

Universal credit - five questions

The government's record

18 October

Wage stagnation / Economy - two questions

Pausing Universal Credit

NHS pay rise funding

Young people debt / Economy

Economy

25 October

Universal Credit - five questions

Government record

1 November

Tax Avoidance

15 November

Crime

Public Sector Cuts

Universal Credit

NHS

SchoolsTax Avoidance

22 November

Brexit - five questions

Tax avoidance

29 November

Government Record

Nurse Retention - three questions

NHS Provision

Budget

6 December

Brexit - five questions

Government's record

13 December

Housing - five questions

Government's record

20 December

NHS - five questions

Social care

* The list does not include occasions when the Prime Minister and Jeremy Corbyn did not take part in PMQs

