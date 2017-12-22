Jeremy Corbyn's 162 questions for the PM in 2017
There have been 162 questions asked by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions this year. Here's a list of them all, and a breakdown by topic.
Topics raised by Corbyn in 2017 PMQs with May
The opposition leader gets six questions per session
11 January
NHS and social care
18 January
Brexit
25 January
Brexit
1 February
Donald Trump
8 February
NHS - two questions
Surrey Council - four questions
22 February
NHS
1 March
PIP/Welfare changes
8 March
School places and funding
15 March
NIC changes
22 March
School places - four questions
Grammar schools - two questions
29 March
Westminster terrorist attack - one question
Cuts to policing - three questions
Cuts to education budget - one question
19 April
Prime ministerial debate
Child poverty rates
Deficit
School budgets - two questions
NHS waiting times
26 April
Housing - three questions
WASPI women and education
NHS waiting lists - two questions
28 June
Grenfell Tower
5 July
Public Sector Pay
12 July
Brexit
19 July
Pay/economy
6 September
Zero Hours / Low Pay
Corporate Pay
Energy Prices / Profits
Sports Direct / Zero Hours
Public Sector Pay
Income Tax / NI / VAT Rates
13 September
Disability Welfare Cuts
Public Sector Pay
Public Sector Pay
Pay v Inflation
Student Fees
Poverty
11 October
Universal credit - five questions
The government's record
18 October
Wage stagnation / Economy - two questions
Pausing Universal Credit
NHS pay rise funding
Young people debt / Economy
Economy
25 October
Universal Credit - five questions
Government record
1 November
Tax Avoidance
15 November
Crime
Public Sector Cuts
Universal Credit
NHS
SchoolsTax Avoidance
22 November
Brexit - five questions
Tax avoidance
29 November
Government Record
Nurse Retention - three questions
NHS Provision
Budget
6 December
Brexit - five questions
Government's record
13 December
Housing - five questions
Government's record
20 December
NHS - five questions
Social care
* The list does not include occasions when the Prime Minister and Jeremy Corbyn did not take part in PMQs
