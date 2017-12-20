EU says Brexit transition to end by 31 December 2020
20 December 2017
A "transition period" after the UK leaves the EU will not continue beyond 31 December 2020, Brussels says.
The UK has said the temporary arrangements should last for about two years after Brexit in March 2019.
Terms of the transition period, which the UK calls an implementation phase, have yet to be negotiated between the two sides.
The EU says the UK will have to continue to follow its rules and cannot adopt an "a la carte" approach.