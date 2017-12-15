Image copyright Reuters

EU leaders have agreed to move Brexit talks on to the second phase but called for "further clarity" from the UK about its future intentions.

Talks will now move on to the long-term relationship between the UK and EU.

The first issue to be discussed, at talks next month, will be the terms of an expected two-year transition phase after the UK's March 2019 exit.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has warned this process will be "significantly harder".

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, tweeted the news after a meeting of the other 27 EU leaders in Brussels.

Free movement

He congratulated UK Prime Minister Theresa May on reaching what the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said was a major moment in the Brexit process.

Mrs May has said she wants both sides to approach the next phase of negotiations, which will determine the long-term shape of the UK relations with the EU, with "creativity and ambition".

The EU has published its guidelines for phase two of the negotiations, with discussions on future economic co-operation not likely to begin until March.

The three page document says the UK will remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and be required to permit freedom of movement during any transition period.

And agreements on the Irish border, the so-called divorce bill and the rights of EU and UK citizens, agreed by Mrs May last Friday, must be "respected in full and translated faithfully into legal terms as quickly as possible".

'End state'

The document says: "As the UK will continue to participate in the customs union and the single market during the transition, it will have to continue to comply with EU trade policy, to apply EU customs tariff and collect EU customs duties, and to ensure all EU checks are being performed on the border vis-à-vis other third countries."

Mr Juncker said on Friday that the EU's initial priority was to "formalise the agreement" that had been reached before moving forward.

"The second phase will be significantly harder and the first was very difficult".

Mrs May is set to discuss her vision of the "end-state" for the UK outside the EU at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, having suffered her first Commons defeat earlier this week.