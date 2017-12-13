Image copyright AFP Image caption The former UKIP leader suggested the UK had caved in over the "divorce bill" and citizens' rights

The UK has "danced to the EU's tune" during the Brexit negotiations, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has claimed.

In a debate in the European Parliament, he called the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, "Theresa the appeaser".

Agreements on citizens' rights meant "open-door immigration" from the EU would continue after exit, he said.

Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt said he had been reassured the UK would not "back-track" on its commitments, amid concern about whether they are legally binding.

Mr Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's Brexit spokesman, suggested the stage-one political agreement reached last week should be converted into a legal text in weeks not months.

Despite agreeing that sufficient progress had been made on so-called divorce issues to move to the next phase of the talks, Michel Barnier said the EU must be "cautious and prudent" when it came to ensuring British commitments on citizens' rights, the Northern Ireland border and the "divorce bill" were honoured.

The EU's negotiator said there was "no going back" on Friday's agreement between the UK and the European Commission - which is expected to be rubber-stamped by all other 27 EU members later this week.

"It has been noted and recorded and is going to have to be translated into a legally binding withdrawal agreement," he said.

'Biggest deception'

During the debate, several MEPs criticised the UK's Brexit Secretary, David Davis, for suggesting in an interview on Sunday that the first-phase agreement was more of a "statement of intent" than a "legally enforceable thing" - comments he has since backed away from.

German Christian Democrat MEP Manfred Weber, who leads the centre-right EPP group, said the remarks were "not helpful" for building trust between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Mr Farage - who has campaigned for 20 years to take the UK out of the EU - also attacked the British government, saying Mr Barnier "didn't need" to make many concessions to Theresa May.

"I'm not surprised you're all very pleased with Theresa the appeaser - who has given in on virtually everything," he said.

"She has danced to your tune all the way through this. You must be very, very happy indeed."

Warning of a further betrayal of Brexit voters, he said the prospect of a two-year transition after the UK left in March 2019 would be the "biggest deception yet", meaning the UK would have left the EU "in name only".

"I think Brexit at some point in the future may need to be refought all over again," he added.

But defending the British prime minister, Conservative MEP Syed Kamall said both sides had needed to make compromises and concessions in order to "avoid a no-deal situation".

Important progress had been made, he added, when both sides "understood the need for flexibility and focused on building a better future rather than looking back at the past".

The European Parliament, which has a veto over the terms of the final Brexit deal, will hold a vote on progress to date later, but it will be symbolic and not binding.