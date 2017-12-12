Image copyright PA

Theresa May has sent a Christmas card to Donald Trump, Downing Street says.

A spokesman could not say which of the PM's three official cards - designed by children in her Maidenhead constituency - was sent to the White House.

But responding to reporters' questions, he confirmed the US president - who clashed with Mrs May last month after he retweeted far-right videos - was still on the Christmas card list.

Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, has based his card on Labour's election manifesto.

Mrs May's three cards were unveiled last week.

Chosen through a competition for schoolchildren, they feature a reindeer, Santa Claus in his sleigh and Downing Street festooned with Christmas decorations.

The Labour leader opted for a different approach - choosing a design invoking the cover of his party's 2017 general election manifesto, with people's heads and shoulders outlined in white on a red background.

In the festive version, The Many Not the Few are wearing reindeer antlers and party hats.



And here's the offering from Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, featuring a painting by artist and writer John Byrne.

Say It With A Kiss! depicts a couple about to share a tender moment under the mistletoe.