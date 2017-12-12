Image copyright Getty Images

"Unacceptable remarks" by David Davis risk undermining trust in the Brexit negotiations, the European Parliament's chief negotiator has said.

Guy Verhofstadt said calling the outcome of the first phase of talks "a mere statement of intent'" will harm "good faith" in the process.

Mr Davis - the UK's Brexit secretary - said he was quoted out of context.

But he vowed to help convert last week's Brexit deal into a legally binding text "as soon as possible".

On Sunday, Mr Davis said guarantees on the Northern Ireland border - included in a joint EU-UK report published on Friday - were not legally binding unless the two sides reached a final deal.

'Toughen up'

But he told LBC Radio on Monday they would be honoured whatever happened.

The BBC's assistant political editor Norman Smith said the Brexit Secretary's clarification - in which he insisted one of the government's key aims was to ensure that the Northern Ireland peace process was not harmed - came after concerns in Dublin about the enforceability of Friday's phase one agreement.

A European Commission spokesman said the first-phase deal on the Northern Ireland border, the divorce bill and citizens' rights did not strictly have the force of law.

"But we see the joint report of Michel Barnier and David Davis as a deal between gentlemen and it is the clear understanding that it is fully backed and endorsed by the UK government."

Mr Verhofstadt has tabled two amendments for MEPs to debate on Wednesday, one of which says Mr Davis's comments risk undermining "the good faith that has been built during the negotiations".

Another amendment calls on Britain to "fully respect" last week's Brexit deal and ensure it is "fully translated" into a draft Withdrawal Agreement.

On Monday morning, he tweeted:

And at a press conference in Brussels, he said the UK must "stick to its commitments" and put them into a draft Withdrawal Agreement "as soon as possible" if there is to be progress in the second phase of talks.

Mr Davis replied with two tweets of his own, promising to work with Mr Verhofstadt to allay his concerns:

Skip Twitter post by @DavidDavisMP Pleasure, as ever, to speak to my friend @guyverhofstadt - we both agreed on the importance of the Joint Report. Let's work together to get it converted into legal text as soon as possible. 1/2 — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) December 12, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @DavidDavisMP I look forward to working closely with the EP in the next phase, including on a top shared priority: ensuring admin procedures for citizens are as streamlined as possible in both the UK and EU. 2/2 @guyverhofstadt — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) December 12, 2017 Report

The European Parliament gets a formal vote on the final Brexit deal but it has been holding debates and issuing resolutions throughout the process to make its voice heard.

Mr Verhofstadt has introduced the amendments alongside the leaders of four other European Parliament political groups.

Analysis

Image copyright Getty Images

By BBC Brussels Reporter Adam Fleming

The Brexit Secretary's comments at the weekend about the legality of what's been agreed so far between the UK and the EU have been widely noted in Brussels and a handful of member states have brought them up with me.

"To say we are annoyed is putting it too strongly, though," said one diplomat. "This is the sort of stuff we expected," said another. "It's never good when someone questions an agreement 24 hours after it was done," another official suggested.

This forms the backdrop to the discussion taking place among EU ministers about the European Council's draft guidelines for Phase 2 of the Brexit talks.

But it is not clear if it will lead to any changes to the draft text that will be discussed by leaders on Friday morning. The document already states in its first paragraph that progress in phase 2 of the talks is contingent on commitments from phase 1 being kept.

Responding to Mr Verhofstadt's comments, Theresa May's official spokesman said: "The Secretary of State (David Davis) set out yesterday - and the commission agreed with him - that the agreement that was reached last week is a political agreement but that will move forward into a Withdrawal Agreement which will be legally binding."

He said there was a "clear" commitment from Mr Davis and the prime minister "that we don't want a hard border".

The European Parliament will receive an update from the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Wednesday, ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

The summit is expected to give the go-ahead to the next phase of Brexit talks, starting in the new year, as the clock ticks down towards Britain's exit from the EU in March 2019.