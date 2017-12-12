Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Ms Morris said she had made a mistake and would learn from it

A Conservative MP who was suspended for using a racist expression earlier this year has had the whip restored.

Anne Marie Morris, MP for Newton Abbot in Devon, has apologised again for her "inappropriate and offensive" language during a public discussion on Brexit.

She had "learned from the experience" and would seek to uphold the highest possible standards in public life.

Since July, she has effectively sat as an independent in Parliament while continuing to vote with the government.