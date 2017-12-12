Image copyright PA

It will only take a couple of minutes for EU citizens to register online to stay in the UK after Brexit, Home Office minister Brandon Lewis has said.

There would, he said, be a "presumption in favour" of approving applications when the process begins late next year and people should hear in two weeks.

He promised the system would be much simpler than before and there would be "no more 85 page documents" to fill in.

Theresa May has urged all three million EU nationals to stay after March 2019.

A reciprocal deal on the rights of EU nationals in the UK and British expats on the continent is part of the stage-one agreement approved by the European Commission on Friday - which is expected to be rubber-stamped by all 28 EU members later this week.

Mr Lewis told the committee that Friday's agreement meant people "can be confident they do not have to do anything immediately".

When they do begin to apply for what the government has described as "settled status", he said the system would be far simpler than those applying for permanent residency in the past have had to deal with.

Anyone who has already gone through the process of becoming permanent residents may not have to pay a fee to apply again, Mr Lewis told the Lords EU Justice sub-committee, while for others charges would be capped at about £72.50 - the cost that Britons pay to renew their passports.

Citizens' rights, the Irish border and money are the three big negotiation points

The immigration minister said the Home Office always had a duty to be rigorous when it came to considering residency applications.

But he admitted the current system was "overly complicated and bureaucratic" and the authorities' approach would have to change when it came to Brexit because of the sheer numbers of people affected.

"There is a presumption that they will be granted," he said. "The only circumstance I can see someone not being granted settled status is if the criminal records check show they are a criminal, or if someone was trying to claim to be an EU citizen in the UK and they were not - a fraudulent application."

'Nirvana of simplicity'

Ministers hope the new system will be up and running in the second half of 2018.

Existing permanent residents who have to reapply will either pay a reduced rate or not pay at all, he added.

Most applications, he said, would only take a couple of weeks to process, while those granted settled status would have "broadly the same rights" as British citizens.

But Labour peer Lord Cashman said the uncertainty many EU citizens were facing was "not imagined".

He called for all EU citizens who already qualify for permanent residence to be registered immediately under a fast-track process.

And Lib Dem peer Baroness Ludford said a lot of existing EU citizens were experiencing a "great deal of hassle" and she questioned how the system would produce the "nirvana of simplicity" expected by ministers.

Citing cases where EU citizens who had lived in the UK for decades had received letters asking them to leave, she claimed "there was an attempt by the Home Office to create a hostile environment".