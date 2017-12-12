Image copyright PA Image caption Clive Lewis said he was "taken aback" by the allegation

Labour MP Clive Lewis has been cleared of sexual harassment by a party inquiry, the BBC understands.

The Norwich South MP was put under investigation last month after a party supporter claimed that she had been groped by him at the Labour conference in Brighton in September.

Mr Lewis, the former shadow defence secretary, had always denied the allegation.

He said: "I am very pleased to be able to put this behind me and move on."

He added: "I believe it right and proper that the Labour Party treats all allegations of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct seriously.

"I want to express my gratitude to my wife, friends and constituents who have supported me during recent weeks."