Image caption Peers were debating the role of education in society when shouts were heard

A man has been arrested in the House of Lords after a debate was interrupted by shouting.

The man was held on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage, following the incident in the public gallery.

Labour peer Lord Giddens was speaking in a debate on Friday morning when he paused as a shout was heard, noting a "continuing disturbance from outside".

The annual Archbishop of Canterbury's debate was about the role of education in building a flourishing society.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "At approximately 11:15am on Friday, 8 December police were called to reports of a disturbance within the Palace of Westminster.

"A man, believed aged in his 20s, was escorted from the premises by officers.

"He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage and remains in custody at a central London police station. Enquiries continue."