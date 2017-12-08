Brexit deal: How the night unfolded in tweets
- 8 December 2017
A dramatic dawn breakthough has seen Prime Minister Theresa May clinch a last minute deal with the EU to move Brexit talks onto the next phase.
Here's how the night unfolded in tweets:
DUP still urging caution, saying deal isn't done their teams are 'still working' .........— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 7, 2017
So, the Prime Minister and Brexit Secretary David Davis are en route to Brussels...— Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) December 8, 2017
Could a deal be on the horizon?
The DUP react to the deal:
And finally confirmation from the European Commission:
But is it too early to crack out the champagne?
First #Brexit hurdles taken ...more to come https://t.co/D6DlQkrj5T— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) December 8, 2017
I’ve sent #Brexit guidelines for 2nd phase to EU27 leaders. While being satisfied with today's agreement, let's remember that the most difficult challenge still ahead. Breaking up is hard. But breaking up and building a new relationship is much harder.https://t.co/dH6isGt11H— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) December 8, 2017
This "is the end of the beginning", tweets Irish PM Leo Varadkar:
We have achieved all we set out to achieve in Phase 1. This is not the end but it is the end of the beginning. The Good Friday Agreement is fully protected & the Common Travel Area will continue. The UK is committed to avoiding a hard border. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/kMxIMgBuAn— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 8, 2017
