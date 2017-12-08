UK Politics

Brexit deal: How the night unfolded in tweets

  • 8 December 2017
Flags Image copyright Reuters

A dramatic dawn breakthough has seen Prime Minister Theresa May clinch a last minute deal with the EU to move Brexit talks onto the next phase.

Here's how the night unfolded in tweets:

Could a deal be on the horizon?

The DUP react to the deal:

And finally confirmation from the European Commission:

But is it too early to crack out the champagne?

This "is the end of the beginning", tweets Irish PM Leo Varadkar:

