A dramatic dawn breakthough has seen Prime Minister Theresa May clinch a last minute deal with the EU to move Brexit talks onto the next phase.

Here's how the night unfolded in tweets:

Could a deal be on the horizon?

The DUP react to the deal:

And finally confirmation from the European Commission:

But is it too early to crack out the champagne?

I've sent #Brexit guidelines for 2nd phase to EU27 leaders. While being satisfied with today's agreement, let's remember that the most difficult challenge still ahead. Breaking up is hard. But breaking up and building a new relationship is much harder.https://t.co/dH6isGt11H — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) December 8, 2017

This "is the end of the beginning", tweets Irish PM Leo Varadkar: