Deal agreed in Brexit talks

Sufficient progress has been made in Brexit talks, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said; paving the way for talks on the future UK-EU relationship.

Theresa May arrived in Brussels on Friday morning following overnight talks on the issue of the Irish border.

The PM said there would be no hard border and the Good Friday Agreement would be upheld.

EU citizens in the UK "will be able to go on living as before".

