A member of House of Commons staff has been arrested after a fight outside one of Parliament's busiest bars.

The Sports and Social Club has been closed and a 57-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of GBH and affray.

A 64-year-old man, also a Commons employee, is reported to have been taken to hospital following the incident on Tuesday evening.

The future of the Sports and Social, which is a popular haunt for MPs and their staff, was already in doubt.

The venue, a large, traditional pub in the bowels of the Parliamentary estate, was recently taken back under the direct control of the House of Lords authorities from an outside contractor.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the arrested man "remains at a central London Police station".

The brawl happened at 18.30 GMT on Tuesday. The other man was taken to hospital in an ambulance for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Nobody else was involved and the police are working with the parliamentary authorities to investigate the incident, they added.

A House of Lords spokesperson said: "Following an incident on the Parliamentary Estate last night involving two parliamentary staff, after leaving the Sports and Social Club bar, an investigation is under way and the bar will be temporarily closed until that investigation is complete."