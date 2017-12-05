Image copyright PA Image caption Christine Keeler worked as a model in the 1960s

Christine Keeler, the model embroiled in the 1960s Profumo affair, has died aged 75, her son has said on Facebook.

Seymour Platt said Ms Keeler had been ill for several months with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"There was a lot of good around Chris's rather tragic life, because there was a family around her that loved her," he told the Guardian.

Ms Keeler became famous for her part in the 1963 scandal, which shook Harold Macmillan's government.

At the height of the cold war, the-then teenager had an affair with Conservative cabinet minister John Profumo and a Russian diplomat at the same time.

Mr Profumo was forced to resign after lying about the affair to Parliament.

Her family said she passed away on Monday at 23:30 GMT at the Princess Royal University Hospital near Farnborough, south-east London.