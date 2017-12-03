Image copyright PA

A Conservative MP has defended her cyber security arrangements after revealing she shares her login passwords with all her staff.

Nadine Dorries said this included "interns on exchange programmes", triggering a backlash on Twitter.

In response, she said she was a backbench MP who did not have access to government documents.

The Mid Bedfordshire MP had been defending Conservative First Secretary of State Damian Green.

A Cabinet Office inquiry is examining claims pornography was found on a computer in Mr Green's Parliamentary office.

He denies watching or downloading pornography on his computer.

Ms Dorries was questioning a retired police officer's claim that Mr Green must have been responsible for material found on his computer.

Skip Twitter post by @NadineDorries My staff log onto my computer on my desk with my login everyday. Including interns on exchange programmes. For the officer on @BBCNews just now to claim that the computer on Greens desk was accessed and therefore it was Green is utterly preposterous !! — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) December 2, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Mc_Heckin_Duff Does anyone know who's supposed to be in charge of data security for the UK Parliament? Because they have some explaining to do. pic.twitter.com/rh1sWzKy7y — Father Mince (@Mc_Heckin_Duff) December 3, 2017 Report

She defended herself in subsequent tweets, saying her team were responding to hundreds of emails every day.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @NadineDorries All my staff have my login details. A frequent shout when I manage to sit at my desk myself is, ‘what is the password?’ — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) December 2, 2017 Report

Ms Dorries later tweeted that she was "flattered" by people thinking she would have access to "government docs", adding: "Sorry to disappoint!"