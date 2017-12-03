MP Nadine Dorries defends 'shared password' tweet
A Conservative MP has defended her cyber security arrangements after revealing she shares her login passwords with all her staff.
Nadine Dorries said this included "interns on exchange programmes", triggering a backlash on Twitter.
In response, she said she was a backbench MP who did not have access to government documents.
The Mid Bedfordshire MP had been defending Conservative First Secretary of State Damian Green.
A Cabinet Office inquiry is examining claims pornography was found on a computer in Mr Green's Parliamentary office.
He denies watching or downloading pornography on his computer.
Ms Dorries was questioning a retired police officer's claim that Mr Green must have been responsible for material found on his computer.
She defended herself in subsequent tweets, saying her team were responding to hundreds of emails every day.
Ms Dorries later tweeted that she was "flattered" by people thinking she would have access to "government docs", adding: "Sorry to disappoint!"