Image copyright PA Image caption McGee is partnered with Giovanni Pernice

The prime minister says she is "cheering on" Debbie McGee to win this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Theresa May said Ms McGee, who is one of her constituents, was "doing very well" in the BBC show but her rival Alexandra Burke was also "very good".

Last year the PM backed her political rival, ex-shadow chancellor Ed Balls.

The show has proved popular with politicians. Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable and former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe have both taken part in past series.

Ms McGee made her name as assistant to her late husband, the magician Paul Daniels.

She is a former ballet dancer is one of the favourites to win the dancing show.

'Quality competition'

The prime minister said she had not been watching the foreign secretary's father, Stanley Johnson, on I'm A Celebrity; Get Me Out of Here.

But she told reporters, during a trip to the Middle East, she had been "cheering on my constituent Debbie McGee in Strictly Come Dancing".

Asked if she thought Ms McGee could win, the prime minister replied: "She's very good. Alexandra Burke is also very good, but one or two of the men seem to be quite dark horses too.

"So it is a good quality competition this year."