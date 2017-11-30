Noel Gallagher: Politicians are idiots

Image copyright AFP

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher has described politicians as "idiots".

In an expletive-laden interview with online magazine Paste, he called Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "a Communist" and Donald Trump's views "scary".

Gallagher famously appeared alongside the then new Prime Minister Tony Blair at a 'Cool Britannia' drinks party at 10 Downing Street in 1997.

A decade on he was more critical, saying Blair's Labour Party had achieved "the death of politics".

Gallagher, promoting a new album with his band High Flying Birds, told the magazine he did not watch the news and did not want to know if the world was going to end.

"But politicians? They're ... idiots. They're economists - that's all they are ... and I should know, because I've known quite a few of them."

Earlier this month, Gallagher's sweary remarks in a Facebook live chat that people should "get over" the Brexit referendum result also hit the headlines.

It is not the first time he has called Mr Corbyn a Communist - although he added in 2016 he "could never vote Tory".

Oasis were a band fronted by Noel's brother Liam Gallagher. They had a string of hits over a decade and more from 1994, including Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in Anger.