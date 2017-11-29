Trump wrong to share far-right videos - PM

From the section

It was "wrong" for US President Donald Trump to retweet videos posted by far-right group Britain First, Downing Street says.

The US president retweeted three posts by the group's deputy leader including unverified footage purporting to show Muslims committing crimes.

Number 10 has joined those criticising the president for the tweets.

Theresa May's spokesman said Britain First used "hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions".