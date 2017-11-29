It's now free to call universal credit lines

Image copyright Getty Images

All calls to universal credit helplines are now free, the government has confirmed.

There had been a row over the use of 0345 numbers which, while included in many free call packages, could cost up to 55p a minute.

Under pressure from opposition parties, Tory MPs and charities, ministers announced on 18 October charges would be dropped "over the next month".

The Department for Work on Pensions has confirmed all calls are now free.

Welfare Secretary David Gauke said people should be able to get help with their claims "without worrying about paying for a phone call".

Universal credit, which rolls six working-age benefits into a single payment, is designed to make the system simpler and ensure no-one faces a situation where they would be better off claiming benefits than working.

But the government has faced calls to pause its rollout across the UK with criticism over the delays in people's payments being received.