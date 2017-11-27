Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! got political on Sunday night - and Amir Khan probably wishes it hadn't.

The boxer has been mocked online after asking fellow contestants whether the UK had ever had a female prime minister.

"Don't tell anyone," he said as he was reminded that the current occupant of 10 Downing Street is Theresa May.

To be fair, he corrected himself with Margaret Thatcher - who spent 11 years as prime minister.

But Twitter users didn't let him off.

Skip Twitter post by @JasonManford Amir Khan “has there ever been a female prime minister?”

I’m starting to feel a little bit hard done to when I was partnered with him on Celeb Who Wants to Be a Millionaire! #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/SqylNk5pPh — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) November 26, 2017 Report

Khan had been talking about the election of Boris Johnson's dad Stanley as the camp's prime minister.

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale couldn't resist a dig at the foreign secretary's ambitions.

"You've been trying so hard as a family and you've done it," she said.

"Thank you very much, public" Johnson senior said as he reacted to his election victory.

"My administration will probably be very short, very feeble but we'll do our best."

His deputy prime minister was chosen as Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo.

Find out more:

Margaret Thatcher, who was prime minister from 1979 to 1990

Theresa May, who has been UK prime minister since July 2016

Newsround's guide to the I'm a Celeb contestants