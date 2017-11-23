Question Time cut short as woman falls ill

The BBC's Question Time was cut short on Thursday when an audience member was taken ill during the recording.

The BBC One show, from Colchester town hall, in Essex, was suspended while the woman was given first aid.

Host David Dimbleby said later they had to end the recording as the woman "could not be safely moved".

The hour-long programme, featuring Conservative Greg Clark, Labour's Diane Abbott and others was about 40 minutes in when it was halted.

The panel had already been asked "what is the point of capitalism?" and whether the Budget could fix the broken housing market.

The programme will be broadcast in a shortened form.