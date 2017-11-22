Image copyright Reuters

Labour MP Angela Rayner has become a grandmother at the age of 37.

The shadow education secretary announced the birth of her first grandchild in an early-morning tweet in which she gave herself the new nickname, Grangela.

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP had her first son, Ryan, at the age of 16 and said being a teenage mother "saved me".

Writing on Twitter, she said: "At just before 6am today after an eventful evening, I became a grandma."

The mother-of-three thanked "all the wonderful staff at NHS Tameside", adding the hashtag #Grangela.

Earlier this year, Ms Rayner recalled her experience of being a teenage mother on a council estate, saying the birth of her son "actually saved me from where I could have been because I had a little person to look after".

"I wanted to prove that I could be a good mum and somebody was finally going to love me as much as I deserved to be loved, and that's what pregnancy was for me."