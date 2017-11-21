Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption DUP leader attacks EU over Brexit talks

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar "should know better" than to "play around" with Northern Ireland over Brexit, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party says.

Arlene Foster accused Mr Varadkar of being "reckless" as Brexit talks enter a "critical phase".

She was speaking after meeting Theresa May at Downing Street.

The Irish government says any hard border with Northern Ireland should be off the table.

And an EU paper recently suggested Northern Ireland would have to continue to follow many EU rules after Brexit if a hard border was to be avoided. It hinted Northern Ireland may need to stay in the EU customs union if there were to be no checks at the border.

That is something which the UK Conservative government - which is supported in key votes by the DUP at Westminster - have said they cannot accept as it would effectively create a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Mrs Foster said: "Some people are taking their moment in the sun, to try and get the maximum in relation to the negotiations - and I understand that but you shouldn't play about with Northern Ireland particularly at a time when we're trying to bring about devolved government again."

She said that suggesting leaving the EU would jeopardise the peace process was "a very careless thing to say", particularly with no devolved administration in place, and accused Ireland's government of being "reckless".

Mrs Foster said she recognised Brexit was a "big shock" for the Republic of Ireland - "and they are trying to process all of that".

"But they certainly shouldn't be using Northern Ireland to get the maximum deal for their citizens."

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that will share a land border with an EU state post-Brexit, and what happens to the border is one of the key subjects being debated between the EU and the UK.

Key to this is how to avoid customs checks on the border when the UK leaves the EU's customs union - the arrangement that allows goods to flow freely between member states.

Negotiations have yet to make a breakthrough so the EU says talks on future matters like trade and customs cannot begin yet.

But Mrs Foster said it was crucial to move on to the second phase now because the trade arrangement is linked to the border situation.